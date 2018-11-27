WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - The governor-elect held what he called a policy summit at Eastern Connecticut State University on Tuesday morning.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov.-elect Susan Bysiewicz were involved in breakout sessions.
Members of the public were allowed to suggest ideas to the 15 transition policy committees that were there.
"Our policy committees will bring together some of Connecticut's sharpest minds to help Susan and me make our vision for the state a reality," Lamont said. "Since Day 1, we have focused on job creation and fixing the budget. Our policy committee members will help us create jobs, invest in our workers, and build a fairer economy for everyone. The committees consist of leaders from every part of the state: the business community, labor unions, academia, non-profit organizations, and local and state government. Every member is smart, experienced, and committed to making our state stronger."
Bysiewicz said the committees will help shape the state's future.
"Comprised at the direction of our steering committee members, each policy committee will draft recommendations for a particular issue, ranging from education and health care to government data," she said. "We are grateful to these individuals for volunteering their time to help us hit the ground running."
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the gubernatorial transition process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.