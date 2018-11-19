HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state's newly elected administration announced further transition developments on Monday.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov.-elect Susan Bysiewicz held a meeting on Monday afternoon, announcing an expansion to the transition team.
Lamont said he wants to expand the search for top agency heads, and feels some state agencies could be better served with those working in the private sector.
"I am looking for a fresh start up here in state government. I am looking for new blood, different group of folks, different backgrounds," Lamont said.
He isn't saying he will replace all commissioners and other agency heads, but he wants to expand the search outside state government.
Kevin Myatt, a senior vice president of human resources at Yale New Haven Hospital, and John Denson, a senior client partner at Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm in Stamford, are Lamont’s talent search committee.
"We want to be choosing the top people for the top roles that will be critical for partners for Ned and I,” Bysiewicz said.
Last week, Lamont announced bi-partisan members of his Steering Committee, which included Republican New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.
Lamont said he hopes to start looking at budget proposals soon.
On Tuesday, Massachusetts will start selling recreational marijuana, an industry that could generate millions.
Lamont has made it clear Connecticut should get on board.
"It's something I would support and I don't want to black market controlling marijuana distribution in our state. I think that's a lousy way to go,” Lamont said.
Connecticut lawmakers have debated recreational marijuana for years.
It looks like it will be again this year, along with tolls.
