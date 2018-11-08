HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor-elect announced members of his transition team on Thursday.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont, and his wife Annie Lamont, said they first met with Gov. Dannel Malloy and his wife to discuss the transition.
Lt. Gov.-elect Susan Bysiewicz and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman were also there.
That meeting was closed to the media.
Afterward, Lamont and Bysiewicz announced their transition team, which consists of five members who will work together for the next two months.
"This is an amazing team of people that are going to help us take the lead - and over the course of the next week, we will role out the rest of our transition team," Lamont said on Thursday.
There are some familiar faces on the team, like Attorney General George Jepsen.
"I have a lot of in-depth knowledge of the people who work in and outside of government, and what their skills sets are and how they may be out help,” Jepsen said.
New Haven State Rep. Toni Walker, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, is also on the team.
Ryan Drajewicz, who is from Haddam, will be the transition director. He worked in the U.S. Senate for Senator Chris Dodd.
Lamont said the focus for the next two months will be to create a plan for economic development and to craft a budget to present to lawmakers in February.
"I reached out to Len (Fasano) and Themis (Klarides), as well as the Democratic leaders and I said ‘look, our doors are always open.’ It’s a new relationship, a fresh start, that's what elections are all about,” Lamont said.
It's customary with a new governor to ask for the resignations of commissioners from state agencies, but Lamont says he has not decided who he wants to replace and he wants to stay on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.