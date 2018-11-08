HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor-elect is expected to announce members of his transition team on Thursday.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont, and his wife Annie Lamont, said they'll first be meeting with Gov. Dannel Malloy and his wife to discuss the transition.
Lt. Gov.-elect Susan Bysiewicz and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman will also be there.
The meeting will be closed to the media.
Afterward, however, Lamont and Bysiewicz said they will announce their transition co-chairs and director.
A news conference is slated for 1:30 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
