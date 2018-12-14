HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor-elect made a personnel announcement on Friday.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont was at the Old Appropriations Room at the State Capitol at 10:30 a.m. where he announced that Paul Mounds Jr. would be the chief operating officer of the Office of the Governor.
Lamont described important changes being made to the operating structure of the governor's office.
“Paul is a relationship builder and someone who understands how the executive branch agencies can best be leveraged to create lasting and impactful change on behalf of the people of Connecticut,” said Lamont. “I welcome Paul back into state service and look forward to working closely with him, particularly as we build our our agency leadership teams and take on the challenge of building a more efficient, responsive government.”
Mounds will report to Lamont's chief of staff.
He'll oversee all agency commissioners and work with them to translate Lamont's agenda.
Mounds is currently the vice president of policy and communications for the Connecticut Health Foundation.
