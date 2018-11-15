NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect updated the state on their transition progress on Thursday.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov.-elect Susan Bysiewicz spoke with members of the media at 11 a.m.
It happened at the Gateway Community College Atrium in New Haven.
Lamont spoke about the transition's Steering Committee, which will focus on building out and managing policy committees that will write policy recommendations for the new administration.
It's a bipartisan committees that includes Republican New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart and retired state police Lt. Paul Vance.
The Steering Committee will review the policy reports before they are finalized and submitted to Lamont and Bysiewicz ahead of their swearing in ceremonies.
