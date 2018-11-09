NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor-elect plans on focusing on economic opportunities during a meeting in New London on Friday.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont said he'll meet with business and community leaders at the Garde Arts Center, Inc. at 12:15 p.m.
Lamont said they'll talk about jumpstarting the economy in eastern Connecticut, revitalizing New London's port and seizing opportunities like offshore wind power and creating good-paying jobs for all Connecticut residents.
The meeting is closed to the media.
However, Lamont said he will meet with the media afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.