HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More than 80 percent of Connecticut's public school districts are participating in the state's COVID-19 "screen and stay initiative," according to the governor's office.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the statistic on Friday and said it came from a survey that was conducted by the state Department of Education.

“Screen and stay is one of the critical tools in our toolbox to keep schools open, and most importantly, keep our students in school,” Lamont said. “Some of the most important moments for children are those that are spent in the classroom, learning both social and educational skills among their peers and with their teachers. We want to maximize the amount of time spent in school, while minimizing disruption, and keeping our students, staff, and administrators safe.”

The initiative went into place last month.

Under it, K-12 students and staff identified as close contacts to a known COVID case but are not yet fully vaccinated will be able to remain in school if they were wearing masks and don't develop symptoms.

The program was made option for districts.

The survey, which was conducted between Nov. 18 and Dec. 6, found that 162 districts (81.4 percent) chose to participate and 28 districts (14.1 percent) decided not to participate.

The remaining nine districts (4.5 percent) reported to the state that they were undecided.

Connecticut education commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker noted that the survey results may not reflect current participation as districts can still get on board.

“Cross-agency efforts have been aimed at getting and keeping our students learning in person, where they learn best and have access to a continuum of supports from staff, nutritious meals, physical activity, and more,” Russell-Tucker said. “The Connecticut State Department of Education is actively working with districts to maintain access to safe, healthy, and enriching in-person learning opportunities.”

Republicans expressed concerns about the initiative during a news conference on Friday.

"Our office had a vested interest going back to August to have programs to make sure that children were remaining in school," said House Republican leader Rep. Vincent Candelora. "We see what was happening in Massachusetts. Connecticut wasn't following. We didn't get any responses to any of our letters, then we get a jack-in-the-box proposal of 'here is the Screen and Stay Program. This is what we're going to implement.'"

More than a month after the program launched, Candalora said school districts continue have questions on how to implement it with no clear guidance.

However, public health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said that as a result of masks in classrooms have kept COVID rates extremely low among students and staff.

“Aside from COVID, there are a lot of things children growing up today have to face, and being in the classroom is exquisitely important to keep their education on track," Juthani said. "We saw data from other states that implemented similar programs to Screen and Stay, which showed low rates of transmission even with the Delta variant. It is because of this science, coupled with paying attention to the social, behavioral, and emotional wellness of students, that we have accomplished more than 80 percent participation with this program.”

Take a look at the results of the survey here.