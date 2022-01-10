(WFSB) - Dangerously cold wind chills are in the forecast for Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont activated Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol on Monday.
Lamont said the purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold conditions, which could be life-threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.
“While we’ve had relatively mild weather so far this winter, it looks like we are about to receive our first blast of freezing cold air beginning this evening,” Lamont said. “Being outdoors in these arctic conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters and warming centers are open all across Connecticut. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location and they can also provide transportation if necessary.”
Here is a list of warming centers from 2-1-1 that plan to open in the state:
Danielson
- Access Community Action Agency, 254 Broad St., Monday-Sunday 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. through April 1. (individuals only)
Meriden
- Overflow shelter, 43 St. Casimir Dr., Monday-Sunday 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 a.m. through April 1.
New Haven
- Marrakech Taking Initiative Center, 514 Whalley Ave., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Agency 180 Center, 793 Grand Ave., Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - noon.
New London
- United Methodist Church, 130 Broad St., Monday-Sunday 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. through March. (individuals only)
Torrington
- St. Mary School, 57 Forest Ct., 5 p.m. - 7 a.m. daily through April 15.
Anyone in need is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to these services. Safety measures have been enacted at shelters and warming centers throughout Connecticut to adhere to the needs of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares or download the CTPrepares app.
