HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is directing Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol to be activated ahead of the brutal combination of cold temperatures and wind to end the week.
Channel 3 meteorologists said it'll be the coldest air the state has seen in nearly two years.
Wind chill factors are expected to start dipping into the single digits or lower starting Thursday night into Friday.
The Severe Weather Protocol will be activated at noon on Thursday, Jan. 28 and it will last through noon on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon says on Friday, highs will only be in the teens and the wind could gust between 30 and 40-plus mph.
"We’ll start the day with a sub zero wind chill," Dixon warned.
During the day Friday, highs will only be in the teens, and wind chill values will still be sub-zero.
Friday night into Saturday morning, again, the wind chill goes to -10 to -20.
The frigid air should let up a bit later Saturday.
The temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-20s and Sunday will peak near 30 degrees.
The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinated with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure the most vulnerable receive protection from severe conditions.
Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to these services.
“We’ve been lucky to have a relatively mild winter so far, but frigid temperatures and wind chills are coming our way over the next several days,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that the conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors. Shelters are available throughout the state. If you know anyone who is in need of shelter, please call 2-1-1 and they will connect you to these services.”
