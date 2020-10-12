NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor addressed a spike in coronavirus cases in New London.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Monday at the Community Health Center of New London.
Public Health acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford will be on hand to encourage COVID-19 testing and vigilance in the city.
Last week, the Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for the city following what it described as a significant rise in new cases.
Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, New London recorded at least 115 new cases to raise the daily case rate to 30.5 per 100,000 population, one of the highest in the state.
What a hypocrite. He runs around all over CT with no mask and then charges law enforcement to fine people who are not wearing them. If lamont told you sheep that you had to wear a phallic prosthesis on your forehead you'd all look like pornographic unicorns.
