WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor addressed the future of the Millstone Power Plant during a news conference on Monday.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined Commissioner Katie Dykes of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and executives from Dominion Energy at 10 a.m.
“The premature loss of Millstone would have been awful for our state and region, spiking energy prices, reversing our progress on cutting carbon emissions, and endangering the reliability of the grid,” Lamont said. “I want to thank the utilities for coming to the table to advance a better deal for Millstone’s power, cutting in half the incremental cost to Connecticut ratepayers of keeping the plant open for the next decade. I want to acknowledge all of the New England governors who have committed to working with us to look at ways we can value these types of facilities in the future. And I especially thank the women and men that make Millstone run safely and efficiently every day.”
The news conference at Millstone in Waterford focused on the future of the nuclear facility and the 1,500 jobs it supports.
“Connecticut has a requirement for economy-wide greenhouse gas reductions of 45 percent below 2001 levels, and this administration is taking even more urgent action, with the goal of a carbon-free grid," Dykes said. "Securing Millstone’s power for the next decade will protect grid reliability and climate progress as we work to develop new clean energy sources like solar, offshore wind, and energy efficiency.”
Last month, Lamont announced that Dominion and the state's two electric companies reached an agreement with keep the facility open for at least the next 10 years.
State regulators said Millstone had been in danger of closing due to rising expenses and competition from natural gas.
“On behalf of all my colleagues at Millstone Power Station, we thank Gov. Lamont and the bipartisan coalition of legislators who allowed Millstone to compete successfully to provide affordable, carbon free electricity to power Connecticut for many years to come,” said Thomas F. Farrell II, chairman, president and CEO of Dominion Energy.
