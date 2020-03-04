HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus outbreak continues to have travelers around the world, including here in Connecticut, on edge.
Gov. Ned Lamont is urging all Connecticut residents who have recently traveled outside of the country, or are planning to do so, to follow guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the CDC is advising “anyone who has recently returned from a country designated as Level 3 – which currently include China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea – to self-monitor in their homes for 14 days upon returning to the United States,” Lamont said.
For those who recently returned from a level 2 country, which currently includes Japan, to limit their interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the country.
The CDC also recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to countries designated as Level 2 and Level 3.
“Anyone who is planning travel, particularly internationally, is strongly urged to follow the CDC’s ongoing guidance and take it seriously,” Governor Lamont said.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
• Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to one of these locations and is feeling sick should:
• Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room;
• Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced;
• Avoid contact with others; and
• Do not travel while sick.
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer.
• Avoid shaking hands as a greeting.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information, click here.
