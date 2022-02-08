HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor believes a plan he unveiled on Monday would cut down on gun violence as well as household accidents.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he plans to have a comprehensive conversation with lawmakers when the legislative session begins on Wednesday.
One of Lamont's simplest proposed solutions involved mandating that going forward all guns, not just pistols and revolvers, would be required to be sold with trigger locks.
Lamont also wants to enhance public safety by doubling the size of police officer training classes at both the state and local levels.
The governor also advocated for closing some loopholes in the state’s ban on assault weapons. He wants to ask the legislature to reestablish a task force that would work to trace and confiscate illegal guns that come into the state.
Sen. Chris murphy said on Monday that stopping the flow of illegal weapons is the easiest way to curb gun violence
"There's a straight line between the number of guns that flood our community and the numbers of gun violence," Murphy said.
Wednesday, some of Lamont's ideas will likely be discussed at the state capitol. The debate could also be about money, because Lamont's proposals would cost more than $60 million to implement.
