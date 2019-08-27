MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - As students head back to class over the next few days, Connecticut's governor and lawmakers said they're working to improve educational outcomes.
Gov. Ned Lamont will be at H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden on Tuesday to discuss his educational policies with stakeholders.
Lamont said his administration is preparing legislative proposals for the 2020 session of the General Assembly, which starts in February.
He said the focus will be on closing the achievement gap, providing opportunities for all children to succeed and strengthening the existing workforce pipeline.
He also wants to rework the budget to better benefit students.
That includes saving money on administrative back office costs and rerouting that money to classrooms.
Tuesday, Lamont is scheduled to meet with more than 70 educational stakeholders, including students, to talk about the plans.
It's happening at noon.
