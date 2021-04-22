HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut will expand summer learning programs with help from the American Rescue Plan.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced $11 million in federal funding during a virtual news conference on Wednesday morning.
That should allow 24,000 children to enjoy a six-week summer program free of charge. He said he's looking to get school districts to pitch in more money with the goal to send a total of 70,000 kids to camp.
"it's going to be there to make up for some learning loss and to help people to get ready to learn again in the fall, but kids need more than that," Lamont said. "They need friendship. They need mentors."
He said the programs are meant for children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After a challenging school year for so many students, our goal with this funding is for all kids to be able to access the terrific summer camps, child care centers, and other summer programs that our state has to offer,” Lamont said. “By expanding access and lowering barriers that have precluded students from prior participation, we can help ensure that students have a fun and educational summer with their peers and are set up for success in the fall. I want to especially thank our own Senator Chris Murphy, whose fervent advocacy of summer enrichment funding has made this all possible.”
Lamont said the funding will come from the portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated to the Connecticut State Department of Education. Through a partnership between Lamont’s Office, CSDE, the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, Regional Educational Service Centers, and members of the AccelerateCT Education Task Force, the funding will be used through a two-pronged approach. It will be used for expansion grants and innovation grants to deliver high-quality and financially accessible summer enrichment opportunities for children of all ages.
A competitive grant application will be launched to award expansion grants and innovation grants to eligible organizations to provide students and families with engaging summer enrichment and learning experiences, the governor said. Grant application materials were created in collaboration with dozens of key stakeholders across the state, including leaders of summer programs, and will enable the state to identify and support high-quality programs that are able to expand capacity for summer 2021.
Expansion grants will be awarded to entities to expand existing enrichment opportunities and increase access for children who might otherwise not have access to summer camp or programming. These grants are geared towards local organizations. Applicants may apply for up to $25,000 to either serve more children, subsidize enrollment costs, or both. Additionally, priority will be given to providers that can quickly scale programming to serve more students and/or make their programming more financially accessible to students from low-income communities. CSDE expects approximately 20,000 additional students to benefit from this grant program. The grant process will prioritize applications that have additional matches through the American Rescue Plan Act funding provided to local school districts and municipalities. By leveraging this match, the state could triple the number of students served.
Lamont was joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut education acting commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut early childhood commissioner Beth Bye, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Chris Murphy, Rep. Jim Himes, and members of the nonprofit community for Wednesday's announcement.
