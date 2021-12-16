HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A significant series of actions are being directed toward climate change, according to Connecticut's governor.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. at the state capitol to lay it the executive order.
He announced the actions within his authority that will aid the state in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and prepare for the impacts of a climate crisis.
Lamont said Connecticut is increasingly experiencing the effects of the changing climate, and precious little time remains to take action to mitigate the impacts the state will experience in the future. The state’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report showed that emissions from the transportation and building sectors are increasing, and that the state is not on track to meet its interim 2030 target.
The governor said the state must take aggressive action where possible within existing authority to reduce carbon emissions, and that is why he directed a whole-of-government approach in EO 21-3 and called on the Connecticut General Assembly to authorize expanded investment and decarbonization programs.
“Climate change is here, and it’s only going to get worse if we don’t take meaningful action,” Lamont said. “In September, a bad progress report showed that we’re in danger of missing our statutory greenhouse gas reduction goals, so we need to roll up our sleeves and do the necessary work to improve. That work starts with us in the executive branch, and that’s why I’m directing our state agencies to take these actions for our environment, our public health and safety, and the incredible opportunity before us to develop our green workforce. This executive order not only protects the planet, but also protects vulnerable communities, preserves families’ budgets, and prepares our state to make the most of federal funding for sustainable, resilient infrastructure. I’m grateful to the many experts and advocates who proposed these measures.”
Twenty-three actions required by the executive order include affordable heating and cooling for Connecticut residents and businesses, building codes, a statewide battery electric bus fleet, shovel-ready resilience projects, regulating emissions from medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and increasing resilience and carbon sequestration in forests and agriculture.
It also establishes Connecticut’s first Office of Climate and Public Health, the first Connecticut Equity and Environmental Justice Advisory Council, the first Connecticut Clean Economy Council, and continues the work of the Governor’s Council on Climate Change.
