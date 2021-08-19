HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – During his first COVID-19 briefing since May, Gov. Ned Lamont announced new COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will impact thousands of workers.
He said long-term care employees, as well as state employees in hospital facilities, are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lamont also announced that all state employees, excluding those in hospital facilities, will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or get COVID tested on a weekly basis.
Also included in this mandate are kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and staff members, and early childhood staff members.
This mandate goes into effect on Sept. 27.
Medical or religious exemptions can be made for both tiers.
Connecticut continues to have one of the best vaccination rates in the country.
“I think the vaccine mandate is necessary now because I see what’s going on in Louisiana, Mississippi and Oregon and Alaska and Israel. The more people who are vaccinated, the less targets there are for Delta or the next generation of variant to find a willing receptacle. I think it keeps us safer and let’s face it, we tried a lot of incentives and the vaccination rate was not going up the way it should. I want to keep our state employees safe, our teachers safe and thought now is the time to do it,” Lamont said on Thursday.
Connecticut is not the only state doing this.
The federal government, several big cities and at least six other states are requiring the vaccine for employees.
In a statement Thursday, the CT Education Association said "We appreciate the governor’s effort to ensure the safety of all by having as many vaccinated people in our schools as possible. In traveling to school districts and listening to local teachers, we’ve heard concerns from many who favor a vaccine mandate, and others who want the ability for monitored exceptions. Governor Lamont’s order—which says that anyone choosing not to get vaccinated must be tested each week—is a reasonable accommodation and should result in greater safety and almost everyone being vaccinated. We want to ensure that the state assists school districts in providing the time and resources necessary to meet the vaccine mandate and testing requirements. That means a deadline that can be met by all districts, and the clinics and supplies necessary to get the job done. We cannot afford to risk staffing shortages that could cause shutdowns and disruption as the school year begins."
