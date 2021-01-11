HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State officials announced on Monday that the vaccine will be opened up to nearly a million people in the next phase.
IN Phase 1b, there will be 800,000 people vaccinated.
Instead of making it a free for all, there will be tiers within the phase.
The first people among the group will be people 75 years or older. That amounts to five percent of the state’s population, but this is the segment of the population that is seeing a 60 percent fatality rate.
Up next will be people in the group who have underlying conditions.
People 75 and older can start making appointments online or by phone with the actual vaccinations starting next week.
Since this is a tiered system, who will be in the next tier?
“We’re following the lead of CDC, so they’re going to lay out the other groups as they come along, but as Pat just suggested, after the 75-year-olds, it’ll be people with healthcare risks and frontline essential workers,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
This is going to be a big rollout and with that comes expanded vaccination sites.
The state has more than 100 sites right now, but big ones will be opened for Phase 1b. That will include the Connecticut Convention Center and Rentschler Field.
The stadium will actually be three stops in one. People can get tested, get boxes of food, and also get vaccinated.
"The key message here is this is all appointment based. We don't want people showing up at vaccination sites. You won't get a vaccine if you just show up without an appointment. This is not first come, first serve, people camping out overnight on sidewalks," said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
People who are in the 75 and older age range can click here to schedule an appointment beginning January 14.
