HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People who have yet to receive any federal help during the coronavirus pandemic will get some from the state.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday $2.5 million in state emergency relief for Connecticut residents who were otherwise excluded from receiving federal assistance.
“The COVID crisis has taken a toll on many Connecticut families, none more so than those from within certain vulnerable populations,” Lamont said. “Together with 4-CT and other partners in philanthropy, we will be able to provide much-needed assistance to Connecticut residents who are unable to access federal emergency supports. While more support for these families is needed, this is an important starting point, and we plan to move quickly to make this assistance available. I urge other philanthropic leaders to help grow the pot and meet the needs of impacted families. To these residents of Connecticut, I want you to know that you are not forgotten.”
According to Lamont, The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was created at the outbreak of the pandemic to provide emergency assistance to those who have been impacted, excludes relief to any residents who are undocumented and any U.S. citizen who files taxes with an undocumented spouse or partner. This same measure also denies emergency benefits to the U.S. citizen children of these parents.
To address the situation, the Lamont administration and its philanthropic partners said they took several steps to providing assistance. They said Connecticut is the first state in New England to provide targeted relief to these groups of residents.
The state funding will be made available to provide rental assistance to those who are ineligible for similar aid by the CARES Act. The Connecticut Department of Housing will administer this program, which is currently in development.
The philanthropic organization 4-CT, which was created with the express purpose of providing emergency assistance to the state’s residents during the current pandemic, will be making $1 million available to Connecticut families who are excluded from existing federal relief programs. These funds will be made available through a "4-CT Card" which will provide direct, one-time payments to families.
More information on 4-CT can be found here.
“4-CT is pleased to provide this support to those most impacted by the COVID crisis," said Ted Yang, co-founder and CEO of 4-CT. "We hope, through this program, to offer a bridge from crisis to a more stable footing. I ask other funders to partner with us to expand this program to other vulnerable populations, such as the families of essential workers, to help your fellow Connecticut residents in need.”
Lamont made the announcement at the Make the Road Connecticut in Hartford.
Make the Road Connecticut identifies itself as an organization that builds membership with low-income and working class Latinos living in Bridgeport and Hartford. It considers itself a voice for immigrant rights, worker rights, education equity, LGBTQ justice, women's rights and more.
(4) comments
Hey Ned, what will you do when all of us who have been pulling the cart have fled the state?
Line up illegals this bafoon is gonna take care of you
So no relief for children who are citizens? Got it.
Heartless, Ignorant, Anonymous, Coward. Yep, you've checked off all the boxes for today.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Buffoon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.