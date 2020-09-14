HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There were new developments released on Monday in the fight against coronavirus.
Connecticut will start issuing fines for those not wearing a mask, and for those who gather in a large group.
Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement during a briefing on Monday.
For someone not wearing a mask, there will now be a $100 fine.
Then, it’ll be $250 for attending a large gathering, and $500 for organizing a large gathering.
Coronavirus in CT: Lamont announces fines for those not wearing masks, attending large gatherings
The specific parameters are still being defined at this point.
As of Monday, the state is sticking to the limits of 25 people indoor and 100 outdoor.
This does not apply to restaurants or businesses. It is unclear at this time if this applies to churches.
There’s already an executive order in place for violating these rules, but that was a misdemeanor, which could have included an arrest.
The governor’s team said no one was really enforcing it with those strict consequences, so that’s why they’re shifting to this fine.
“Many people viewed that as excessively harsh for failing to wear a mask, so they asked for this new tool, an infraction, which is a bit of a step down enforcement, which could give them another set of tools in their toolkit to help ensure people were following the requirements at the local level,” said Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.
"I think there should be something done about that, necessarily a $100 fine, maybe. I'm not completely opposed to it, I'm not saying people should get arrested for it," said Angie Phe.
On Monday, West Hartford center was busy and many people were wearing masks, but some weren't.
In some cases, those not wearing masks were separated by six feet or more.
"There's no reason to come down harder now. We're doing the right things and the numbers show it, let's keep on that track," said P.J. Louis.
This will be enforced on the local level and will take effect sometime this week. The full details are still being crafted, so it's not clear if churches or parking lots or even sidewalks will be affected.
(9) comments
I applaud you King Ned, not a new business tax but a new clever way of scr ewing the idiots who voted you in
Your Governor Lamont is doing his job. The adults that voted for him will likely not get fined as they capable of wearing a mask without whining. We are able to read and understand science. We are able to care for our fellow citizens and not throw a tantrum because things are tough right now. When you become an adult you may understand. In the meantime put on your Maga hat and storm the capitol. Try understanding that the world does not and will never revolve around you.
He is a disgrace how dare you call him my gov.
Most of this state despises him outside of Bridgeport south and hartford. If this state was broken into electoral voting he would not be in office not even close
and your screen name is ironic lol
I won't be paying any fines. Who's ready to march on the capitol??? This has gone way too far.
Go throw a tantrum and see how that goes. Or get over yourself and wear your mask. Be part of the solution not part of the problem if you are adult enough.
Make me. I'm more than adult enough. An assertion of rights is not a tantrum.
If you were adult enough then you would not be whining about this. You would understand the pandemic and do you part. Instead you post on here and try to play the victim. Consider being an adult if you a capable. Or you can proudly be part of the problem and pay the fine.
Cry harder you big baby.
