HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he is implementing free weekend bus service during the summer month.
He said due to the impacts of COVID-19, CTtransit will have free, statewide bus service to all customer every weekend beginning Memorial Day weekend and lasting through Labor Day.
The bus service will encourage people to visit locally owned, small businesses to help support the economy.
“To help support our economic recovery from the pandemic, I want to make Connecticut’s many attractions and businesses reachable by as many of our residents as possible, and implementing free weekend bus service this summer – the busiest time of tourism season – will help facilitate that,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for advocating on behalf of our state to ensure that we receive the resources needed to help recover from this pandemic.”
The Department of Transportation will use up to $3 million that the state received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for the service.
In addition to Saturdays and Sundays, the free service will also include the Memorial Day holiday, the observed Independence Day on Monday, July 5, and Labor Day.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.