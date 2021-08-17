(WFSB) – On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont and other leaders announced details of an increase in Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit for thousands of low-to-moderate income working individuals and families.
The credit is increased to 30.5 percent from 23 percent.
The goal is return money to families by way of a tax credit based on their income.
“It’s a tax cut for working families, middle class families who are paying enough. Makes this just a little more affordable and represents probably another $500 a year they can put in their pocket,” Lamont said on Tuesday.
Currently 28 states offer the earned income tax credits to residents.
The Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit is a refundable state income tax credit for low-to-moderate income working individuals and families that mirrors the federal earned income tax credit. To qualify, filers must have eligible earned income and an adjusted gross income that is less than:
• $51,464 ($57,414 married filing jointly) with 3 or more qualifying children
• $47,915 ($53,865 married filing jointly) with 2 qualifying children
• $42,158 ($48,108 married filing jointly) with 1 qualifying child
• $15,980 ($21,920 married filing jointly) with no qualifying children
