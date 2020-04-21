HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- New numbers on Tuesday show that the hospitalizations in the state continue to flatten out in Fairfield and New Haven counties.
While Hartford County is seeing an increase, it’s not to previous levels.
THE LATEST: COVID-19 cases climb over 20,000, over 1,400 deaths reported
During his daily briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont focused his platform on testing within Connecticut.
The state averages 500 tests per day for COVID-19, but that number is going much higher with a new partnership formed by Hartford Health and Quest Diagnostics to significantly increase daily testing.
“If you look at the last seven days, testing has been at approximately 2,600 tests. At Hartford HealthCare we represent 500 of those tests and we’re adding today a commitment to add 2,000 tests every day. Our capability will go to 2,500 tests a day. The state will see an 80 percent increase in total test available to be processed in Connecticut,” said Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks.
Lamont said he hopes the state reaches 1.5 million tests by mid-May.
“There will be mobile testing facilities. We’ll be able to get them out to nursing homes, correctional facilities homeless shelters, where we have the most contagion, the tests will be turned around in 24 hours,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.
He added that these tests will help him make a decision about the rest of the current school year.
He said the information will be analyzed in the next couple of weeks to determine what to do with the May 20 date for schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.