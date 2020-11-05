MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A pilot program that will provide free rapid coronavirus testing in Connecticut schools was announced on Thursday.
Gov. Ned Lamon held a news conference at 11 am. at the Macdonough Elementary School in Middletown.
Lamont announced the launch of the rapid COVID-19 testling pilot program, which will be available for students and school personnel.
Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, Middletown mayor Ben Florsheim and other local leaders were also there for the announcement.
