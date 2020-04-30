HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As hospitalizations continue to decline, Governor Ned Lamont announced certain businesses and industries can expected to reopen at the end of the month.
Lamont said the state will need there to be 14 consecutive days of a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
If that were to happen, several businesses and industries would be able to reopen on May 20.
Lamont released a list of businesses and industries that could potentially reopen on May 20:
- Restaurants (outdoor only – no bar areas)
- Remaining retail
- Offices (continue to work from home where possible)
- Personal services (hair and nail only)
- Museums, zoos (outdoor only)
- Additional outdoor recreation (e.g., camping, mountain biking)
- University research programs
As of Thursday, the state was in the 8th consecutive day in a decline of hospitalizations.
State officials said increased testing needs to be available, contact tracing needs to be adequate, and there needs to be a good supple of protective equipment.
"If there;s a resurgence in New York City or Boston, all of a sudden we see the virus take on a second life, you're right, we're going to re-calibrate. All indications are we can do what we said we're going to do on May 20," Lamont said.
After the announcement, Scott Dolch, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association released a statement saying, “The Governor and his administration are working hard on plans to reopen our economy, and we’re glad they’ve included our industry at that table. The plans announced today would be a step toward reopening, but we fear it would not be nearly a big enough step to save thousands of restaurants on the brink of going out of business. We’re asking the group to be flexible as they refine these plans, and we stand ready to help them do it. To be clear, restaurants know that things cannot return to normal right away. That's why just this week our industry put forward clear steps we can and will take to protect our customers. In recent months, we have proven we are capable of adapting and keeping our customers and workers safe. We can open dining rooms in a way that is safe and would not restrict restaurants to only outdoor service for such an extended period, as was recommended today. There are ways to project customers while still opening the economy, and we have put those ideas on the table. No sector of Connecticut's economy was hit sooner or hit harder than local restaurants.”
Lamont did not release any information regarding when schools could possibly reopen.
Lamont advised that people in vulnerable groups should continue to stay home if possible, after May 20.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(2) comments
I would like to know if the State will open rest area’s for the truck driver’s delivering all the goods we need. These workers are true hero’s.
They are open. NOTICE: To support essential travelers during the COVID-19 public health crisis, CTDOT has launched a temporary program for food trucks to operate at highway Rest Areas in Danbury (I-84), Middletown (I-91), Wallingford (I-91) and North Stonington (I-95).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.