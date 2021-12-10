HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut learned who its new comptroller will be on Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday that Natalie Braswell of Bloomfield will serve as state comptroller.

A news conference was held at the State Office Building in Hartford.

Current comptroller Kevin Lembo announced his resignation on Dec. 3 and said his last day will be Dec. 31.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to finish out the term of a dear friend, mentor, and model public servant in Kevin Lembo,” Braswell said. “Though I have always thought of myself as a public servant, not a public figure, I view this as an opportunity to positively impact the people of Connecticut and continue the transformative work done by Kevin during his tenure. Like many across the state, I was heartbroken to learn of Kevin’s resignation. I’ve been fortunate to see firsthand the culture of innovation and expertise that he has built at the comptroller’s office. He will leave behind a legacy of tremendous accomplishment and an agency full of talented and dedicated staff ready to continue that work. I thank Governor Lamont for his confidence in me, and I will work diligently and passionately every day for the people of Connecticut in this new role.”

Upon the resignation of a constitutional officer, state law requires that when the legislature is not in session, the governor must appoint a successor to fill the vacancy for the remainder of that constitutional officer’s term.

Lembo said he was diagnosed with a serious and debilitating heart condition that recently worsened.

After consulting cardiologists, Lembo said it was recommended that he not continue to work.

Lembo has held the position of comptroller since 2011.

“The circumstances surrounding the need to make this appointment are incredibly unfortunate and something I wish I didn’t have to do, but I am very pleased that we were able to select someone who has an incredible amount of experience working in the comptroller’s office and can hit the ground running,” Lamont said. “Natalie spent a decade working as general counsel and assistant comptroller under Kevin Lembo, and I am confident that this will be a smooth transition, not only when it comes to maintaining the exceptional public service that Kevin has provided, but also for the dedicated staff who work in the comptroller’s office and are responsible for carrying out the office’s duties each day. I appreciate Natalie for her willingness to take on this leadership responsibility, which will no doubt consume a lot of her time over the next year.”

Lamont's office said Braswell is currently the chief of planning, legal, and regulatory affairs at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a position that she has held since March 2021. From 2011 until beginning her current position at DEEP, she served as general counsel and assistant comptroller in the Office of the State Comptroller under the leadership of Comptroller Lembo.

During her tenure in the Office of the State Comptroller, Braswell was responsible for managing all legal matters for the office, negotiating and drafting contracts and personal service agreements, administering procurement processes, representing the agency in administrative proceedings before various state entities, researching legal issues impacting the agency, monitoring legislative changes that may impact the operations of the agency, managing outside attorneys who provide legal advice for the agency, and serving as the agency’s ethics liaison.