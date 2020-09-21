HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor is looking for some ideas on who should be memorialized outside of the state capitol.
Gov. Ned Lamont asked the question over the weekend through a post on Twitter.
He referenced a number of empty pedestals around the building in Hartford.
It’s time our State Capitol honor the innovative and diverse heroes that made history by sparking real change. I have some inspirational ideas of my own for new statues—Harriet Beecher Stowe, Igor Sikorsky and the great Jackie Robinson of Stamford. Who do think should be added? pic.twitter.com/FN3zrf7hJ5— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 20, 2020
"It’s time our state capitol honor the innovative and diverse heroes that made history by sparking real change," Lamont wrote. "I have some inspirational ideas of my own for new statues—Harriet Beecher Stowe, Igor Sikorsky and the great Jackie Robinson of Stamford. Who do think should be added?"
Lamont said he's looking for someone who made a big difference in Connecticut and around the country.
He said Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have been perfect, except for the fact that she didn't have any Connecticut roots.
Lamont's suggestions all had Connecticut connections.
Stowe was an American abolitionist and the author of Uncle Tom's Cabin, which was about the conditions of enslaved African Americans. She was from in Connecticut.
Sikorsky fled a Russian revolution and ended up in Connecticut. He's described as an American aviation pioneer. He founded Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation in Stratford.
Robinson was the first African American professional baseball player to play in Major League Baseball. Robinson lived in North Stamford.
