WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor and attorney general want big tech companies to address organized retail crime.

Gov. Ned Lamont and state Attorney General William Tong held a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at a CVS in West Hartford.

They revealed the creation of a task force aimed at cracking down on retail crime.

Tong said criminals have been stealing everyday goods and selling them on online platforms such as Facebook Marketplace, Amazon and eBay.

He is looking to cut off the demand the stop the flow of goods through those online platforms. He said companies need to work with lawmakers and law enforcement.

"There's a bottleneck," Tong said. "We need better cooperation with Amazon, with Facebook, with our online retailers and platforms, to work with us to target those organized crime rings online that are moving products."

Tong said his office will focus on providing civil investigative law enforcement resources to put pressure on online platforms to take stolen products of of their sites.

Lamont and Tong were joined at the news conference by Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection commissioner Michelle Seagull, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, West Hartford police Chief Vernon Riddick, Connecticut Food Association president Wayne Pesce, CVS chief policy officer and general counsel Thomas M. Moriarty, and others.