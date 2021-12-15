WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor and attorney general want big tech companies to address organized retail crime.
Gov. Ned Lamont and state Attorney General William Tong held a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at a CVS in West Hartford.
They revealed the creation of a task force aimed at cracking down on retail crime.
Lamont and Tong were joined by Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection commissioner Michelle Seagull, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, West Hartford police Chief Vernon Riddick, Connecticut Food Association president Wayne Pesce, CVS chief policy officer and general counsel Thomas M. Moriarty, and others.
