HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Staying home from work, school and stores may be challenging for most people, but state leaders say it's making a difference in the fight against the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday's briefing from Gov. Ned Lamont, 7,781 people in the state had confirmed COVID-19 cases, 277 people died and more than 1,300 people remained hospitalized.
Over the last several days, the average intake in hospitals was at about 90 patients per day.
Lamont said before that point, hospitals averaged 102 patients per day.
THE LATEST: Lamont releases new stats, says “We seem to be flattening out”
That means hospitalizations and deaths seem to have slightly slowed.
There was also some good news for health care centers. The state secured an extra 400 ventilators, which brought the statewide total to 1,400.
Connecticut is estimated to need 4,000 when the virus peaks.
"Though number of hospitalizations could’ve been the surge, the apex, could’ve put hospitalizations under extraordinary distress, that’s why we put strict social distancing," Lamont explained.
The state said it will continue to keep the social distancing guidelines in place through April 30.
In Rhode Island, however, the governor extended executive orders to keep residents home until May 8.
