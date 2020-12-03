EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – More about how Connecticut will roll out a coronavirus vaccine was revealed on Thursday.
A vaccine has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
However, the State of Connecticut is quickly moving to prepare for an immediate implementation of a distribution plan.
During his Thursday news briefing, Gov. Ned Lamont broke down who would get the vaccine first and the expected numbers.
The first phase includes 204,000 healthcare workers, 22,000 nursing home residents and 6,000 medical first responders.
The state is set to receive 20,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine on Dec. 14 and another 20,000 of the Moderna vaccine the following week.
Lamont said that as more doses become available in the state, he is hopeful the general population will be able to get vaccinated this spring.
Some experts, however, said that may not happen until later in the year.
Actually getting it is the biggest part of the equation.
Dr. Reginald Eadie, co-chair of Lamont's advisory committee, said once the FDA approves it later this month, the vaccine will be all over the country.
“We expect within days of the approval taking place, for the vaccines to land in the 50 states and especially Connecticut,” Eadie said.
That’s when "Phase 1A" will begin. People given first choice are essential to the cause.
“Healthcare workers, as well as long-term facility residents,” Dr. Eadie said.
Omar Yacoub of Stamford got his first vaccine in October as part of a trial conducted by Moderna. Yacoub said the side effects were noticeable, but not long-lasting.
“Pretty significant arm pain, though not to be overly dramatic about it, followed by what I would call brain fog, lasting 24 to 48 hours. Almost like a bad hangover,” Yacoub said.
While it's been about two months, Yacoub said he's not nearly done with the trial.
"It is a two year study, so I am set to go back in two weeks for more blood drawn and I will stop by for in person visits every 6 months," Yacoub said.
Distributing the vaccine is the main objective, not just for essential workers, but for the general masses. Hope is plentiful, but it must be dealt with realistically when thinking of a time table.
“As quickly as possible is my immediate answer. The reality is it probably won’t happen until the end of next summer or early fall,” Dr. Eadie said.
Dr. Eadie said people must stay focused on current protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing.
