BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- More than 700,000 continue to be without power on Wednesday afternoon due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
There is now strong criticism for Eversource, the state’s largest power company.
Gov. Ned Lamont met with executives on Wednesday afternoon.
After the meeting, he announced he is requesting the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to conduct an investigation of the state's utility companies, including Eversource and United Illuminating, amid the widespread outages.
“I want to them to feel the sense of urgency that we felt when there’s an outage. I want to make sure we put every person we can on the table to make sure we are taking care of them. I don’t want any excuses, we are going to do some assessment, have to figure things out over the next few days," Lamont said.
As of 6 p.m., Eversource reported 605,203 outages, nearly half of its Connecticut customers. United Illuminating had 89,236 outages reported at 5 p.m., but then its website went down.
Lamont said he is asking PURA to:
- Consider whether the utilities were adequately prepared and have the resources they need to respond to significant weather events
- Evaluate their response and whether it met regulatory and statutory requirements
- Determine whether resources that were invested into their outage response system was prudent in light of the recent system failures
- Determine whether civil penalties should be applied.
“Several years ago, Connecticut experienced largescale outages that took days to recover from, and we were told that the utilities were improving their resources so that they can be prepared for the next time Mother Nature inevitably hits again,” Governor Lamont said. “And now here we are, with a wholly inadequate response to another storm. I’m asking PURA to begin this investigation so that we can determine whether the companies are meeting their legal obligations and whether any penalties need to be applied. The people of Connecticut deserve better than the service they are receiving.”
“This storm will be the second largest storm in the state. Bigger than Super Storm Sandy. Super Storm Sandy had 500,000 customers impacted, about 7,500 damage locations," said Craig Hallstrom, president of Regional Operations at Eversource.
Elected leaders in several towns are also blasting Eversource for not doing enough to prevent so many outages.
The last time the state saw outages like this was during the October storm of 2011.
Right after that, the head of the power company resigned.
After intense criticism over delays, another issue during Tuesday’s storm was getting through to the company. Many customers tried calling to report outages, but the automated system wasn’t working.
Even as of Wednesday evening, many are not sure when they are going to get power.
Check the list of outages for Eversource customers here, and United Illuminating here.
