HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In preparation of a potential strike of nursing home workers, Gov. Ned Lamont has called on the National Guard for help.

On Monday, Lamont called on members of the armed forces to support the Dept. of Public Health, as needed, in “protecting the public health and safety in response to any potential work stoppage or strike of workers at long-term care facilities or other congregate settings in the state.”

The National Guard would offer its assistance beginning on or about May 14.

According to the governor’s office, the guard would be “used in a monitoring capacity to ensure the nursing homes where there are work stoppages are providing the proper standard of care.”

Guard members will not be providing care inside facilities.

This week, a report was released regarding nursing home conditions.

The report from the Yale Law School Clinic and the SEIU District 1199NE described severe staffing shortages, a lack of personal protective equipment, and inadequate state oversight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It came a week before a potential strike at 33 facilities.