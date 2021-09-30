HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont is calling on the National Guard to plan for state active duty deployment if needed due to workers not being compliant with the state’s vaccine or testing mandate.
On Thursday, Lamont directed Executive Branch state agency heads to prepare for their employees to not be at work starting next week if they aren’t vaccinated or haven’t agreed to weekly testing.
State employees have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, to provide proof of vaccination or compliance with weekly testing requirements.
Those who are not compliant will be placed on unpaid leave as soon as Tuesday, but no later than Monday, Oct. 11.
Lamont said on Thursday that there are just over 8,000 workers who are still in non-compliant status.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 20,000 have indicated that they are fully vaccinated, and nearly 4,000 have started weekly testing.
“I continue to remain optimistic that our employees will submit their testing and vaccination information quickly,” Lamont said. “But as we have done throughout the pandemic, we will prepare for the worst to prevent impacts to the critical services the state provides. The health and safety of our employees and the people of Connecticut remain our top priority. We have provided most state employees with the option to get tested weekly instead of getting vaccinated, providing more flexibility than our neighboring states. We have also provided our employees with a compliance grace period. There is no reason all our employees should not be in compliance. I continue to count on state employees to lead by example and to respect their co-workers and the public by complying with this executive order, which is the law.”
In case of potential staffing shortages, Lamont has called on the Connecticut National Guard to prepare for activation.
The CT National Guard released a statement on Thursday saying "Connecticut National Guard members have stepped up to support this state throughout this pandemic in capacities ranging from skilled nursing facility inspection to distributing food to those in need to delivering PPE to health districts and first responders. Now, in this phase of the pandemic, we potentially may need to support critical activities. Typically, this is to protect life/limb/eyesight and property, but the last two years have taught us to be flexible and that we may be called upon to support the state in new ways. We, in concert with our other agencies and the Governor’s office, are closely monitoring critical sectors and key positions that may be affected by a labor shortage and we are looking at options for filling in critical capability gaps. At this time, we haven’t been asked to support any particular function, but we will continue to monitor and prepare as necessary. As an organization we have a variety of different types of units and our members have a variety of different civilian skill sets.”
You too can become crucial staff in CT by training one weekend a month and submitting to the covid jab religion. All hail Lord Fauci.
Fire anybody who doesn't get vaccinated even if they can demonstrate natural immunity and replace them with soldiers. Great idea, Lamont. Can't possibly backfire. Let's replace the entire police force with a couple of Army units next. No way that could possibly go wrong.
