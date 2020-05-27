HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s been nearly a week since the state partially reopened.
Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about where the state stood and expressed concern about the state's two casinos reopening next week.
The state continued on a positive path. About 6.5 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Connecticut still made big strides in lowering daily hospitalizations as of Tuesday. They were slightly up on Monday, but overall, they are down 65 percent since mid-April.
Lamont also discussed the tribes as they are about to reopen their casinos in less than a week.
The casinos are still going full steam ahead and there’s not a lot the state can do about it. They are going against the recommendations of the governor.
On Tuesday, the governor’s team received a private tour and Lamont continued to ask the tribes to either wait a couple of weeks or reopen on a “safer basis.”
“They were responsive. We had some specific issues that we’ve said would definitely enhance the public health there in a dramatic way. Rather me go back and forth in those discussions, let’s see how it sorts out in the next couple of days,” Lamont said.
The eyes of the northeast will be watching. Other governors have said that if Connecticut reopens its casinos, it would really twist the arms of other states in the area to reopen their casinos sooner than they hoped.
Chris Donovan described himself as an avid player at Mohegan Sun, but he won't be returning when they reopen on June 1.
"I'm not going to go back until I know that everything is safe, everything is done in a proper way," Donovan said.
Some of the casinos' new safety guidelines include limiting players at a table, plastic guards between people, turning off every other slot machine, and UV light devices in the air ducts.
"They're the only game in town, so once the huge gamblers know that we're open, they're going to flock to the casinos and that's what scares me the most," Donovan said.
Lamont has been urging the tribes to hold off, but so far, they're not budging.
"If I can get them to delay, even a couple of weeks make a world of difference. You know how long two weeks is in the world of COVID," Lamont said.
The governor’s team has threatened to prohibit alcohol servings at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun if they do open, but that’s not a guarantee.
"I noticed the casinos in California that are opening, most voluntarily aren't going to be serving alcohol, at least to start off. It makes pretty good sense to me. I find that free drinks is not great for social distancing," Lamont said.
As to if out-of-state players are allowed, the casinos said they will be open to anyone, but only players in Connecticut and Rhode Island will get marketing offers like free bets, match play, and comped gifts.
