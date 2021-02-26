BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The governor is meeting with clergy on Friday in an effort to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Bridgeport for a news conference at 10:30 a.m.
He and about 10 clergy members from the greater Bridgeport area will participate in the event at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Then, those members will receive their first doses of the vaccine.
For information on the state's vaccine rollout, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.