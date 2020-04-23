NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The state continues to require any person in a public place to wear a face covering, when social distancing can't be maintained.
However, several Channel 3 viewers reported that some Walmart locations were not enforcing the order.
As a result, Gov. Ned Lamont said he's considering revising his executive order to make it mandatory.
Channel 3 was told that police will be on the lookout for violators. Those people could face a summons.
Businesses will be held to the same standard.
"Authorities are going to tell them," Lamont said. "It's not going to continue."
A representative from the Emergency Services and Public Protection said they’ve also received dozens of calls about people not following the mask order.
The representative said any private store has the right to stop customers from entering if they don’t have a mask on.
“I think that a lot of enforcement can be done at the local level. My philosophy is we’ll go up to you and tell you this is what the rules are, and I want you to follow them,” Lamont said.
The executive order went into effect on Monday night. However, some viewers said, for example, the Walmarts in Newington and Groton weren’t following the order and allowed customers to come inside without a mask.
In a statement, Walmart said “We encourage customers to be especially mindful of one another during this unprecedented time and adhere to recommendations that we all use face coverings while in public spaces.”
President of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association Tim Phelan said Walmart is not one of their members, but they represent big box stores like it.
“We're going out of our way to make sure that customers are aware that they're supposed to wear masks, but short of getting in a confrontation with them,” Phelan said.
He added that their stores have signs posted and greeters at the door encouraging people to wear a mask.
Brian Foley with the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said they’re asking police to use their best practices when enforcing this rule.
Foley also added that retailers can be held to the same standard as individuals for violating this order.
“It’s guided by common sense,” Lamont said.
(5) comments
“The story so far:
In the beginning the Universe was created.
This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.”
― Douglas Adams, The Restaurant at the End of the Universe
Lamont's methodology on law: Let's push the envelope. And set it on fire.
Make it mandatory and start refusing entry to anyone without a mask. Period.
Vlad Lamont gonna send out the Gestapo if you don't wear a mask. First step in communism, instill fear then take away rights in the name of "good".
Impossible to enforce. Stores would need to have a security guard stopping people at the door and turning them away. Not gonna happen. Anytime you turn a customer away you lose a sale. It’s the same with following the one way arrows in the aisles. People violate them all the time.
Not sure if the one way arrows are that good an idea. Sure, if the store is crowded, it makes some sense. But if I'm approaching an aisle I need from the wrong entry point, I would then have to walk the entire length of the adjacent aisle, and spread germs in an aisle I have no business in, and which may contain another person.
