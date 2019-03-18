MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor continued his justification for his transportation plan on Monday.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference near the Devon Bridge in Milford at 10 a.m.
Lamont, as he has done in front of other state bridges, highlighted the need to repair the 114-year-old bridge.
The bridge carries four New Haven Line and Amtrak railroad tracks over the Housatonic River between Milford and Stratford.
Lamont said the bridge has been rated as structurally deficient and in serious condition, but is still in service.
He said recent inspections have shown that existing steel has widespread rust and corrosion.
The bridge carries about 150 trains per day.
Since taking office in January, Lamot has been pushing his transportation proposal, which includes two potential options for tolls to cover a transportation infrastructure upgrade.
The proposal has been met with widespread criticism.
