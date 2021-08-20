HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As Tropical Storm Henri moves closer to the state, Gov. Ned Lamont announced he is declaring a state of emergency and orders activation of the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
Additionally, the governor is calling 200 men and women from the Connecticut National Guard to state active duty beginning Saturday morning to prepare teams and specialized equipment.
“Expected missions include high-wheeled vehicle search and rescue, route clearance, power generation, and commodities distribution, but may shift depending on the actual impact of the storm,” a press release said.
“With the current forecasted track of Henri, we can expect heavy rainfall and high winds, with the potential for a significant amount of coastal flooding and urban flooding across Connecticut,” Lamont said. “Right now, it’s a good idea for everyone to be prepared and expect to shelter in place by Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning. We’ll continue to monitor the storm’s progress and will provide updates as necessary.”
The governor directed the State Emergency Operations Center to become partially activated on Saturday, Aug. 21, and fully activated by the morning of Sunday, Aug. 22.
The 5 p.m. Friday track from the National Weather Center had Henri's center moving further west into southern New England on Sunday.
Hurricane warnings, watches as well as a tropical storm watch and warning have all been issued for parts of the state on Sunday.
The state is also reminding the public about some hurricane preparedness tips.
Recommended items to include in a basic emergency supply kit
- One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- A whistle to signal for help
- Garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- A manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
- Food and litter requirements for any pets
- Medicine or any special need items, including diapers for infants
- Cleaning supplies that disinfect for COVID-19 and face masks should they be needed at a shelter
Family emergency plan
- Be sure you and family members are aware of local shelter locations and your evacuation zone, especially if you live along the shoreline.
- Identify an out-of-town contact. It may be easier to make a long-distance phone call than to call across town, so an out-of-town contact may be in a better position to communicate among separated family members.
- Be sure every member of your family knows the phone number and has a cell phone, coins, or a prepaid phone card to call the emergency contact.
- Plan ahead and pre-set a family group text conversation in your phones. Text messages can often get around network disruptions when a phone call might not be able to get through, and it uses less battery life.
- Subscribe to alert services through CTAlert. Go to www.ct.gov/ctalert to register.
