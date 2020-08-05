(WFSB) – Hundreds of thousands of power customers remained in the dark on Wednesday following Tropical Storm Isaias.

The state's power companies said they expect full restoration to take several days.

As of 6 p.m., Eversource reported 605,203 outages, nearly half of its Connecticut customers. United Illuminating had 89,236 outages reported at 5 p.m., but then its website went down.

During a tour of damage Wednesday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont said he is declaring a state of emergency, which will allow the state to utilize the National Guard as well as FEMA funds.

“With more than 700,000 customers experiencing power outages, we need to take several emergency steps that will facilitate restoration,” Governor Lamont said. “I remain in consistent communication with municipal leaders and utility officials so that we can move resources to where they are most needed at this time. I continue to have regular communications with our Emergency Operations Center, which is managing both the response to this storm and our continued response to COVID-19.”

Eversource's Frank Poirot spoke with Channel 3 on Wednesday morning. He said the company was still assessing the scope of the damage.

United Illuminating's Ed Crowder also provided an update, during which he said it could take days to fully restore power.

Wednesday morning, folks across the entire state began the clean up process, after trees toppled onto power lines and homes.

Thousands of power outages were reported first along the shoreline on Tuesday afternoon, especially Fairfield County.

Those outages spread throughout the state as the storm moved north and winds strengthened.

In Wethersfield, part of the roof on an apartment complex came off during the storm.

Another tree completely uprooted and landed on top of a home. The homeowner said she's lucky to be alive.

"There's nothing that happened that's disastrous. Nothing that can't be fixed," said Stephanie Convey, of Wethersfield.

Lamont toured damage across the state on Wednesday, including in Wethersfield. At one point, 64 percent of the town was without power.

"We still have a long way to go. We didn't need this. We're going to be doing everything we can to get power up as soon as we can," Lamont said.

Residents across the state contended with downed trees and branches, which led to power lines coming down.

While a lot of people have gotten their power back, many more are still without it.

