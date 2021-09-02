HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida brought flooding all across parts of the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency in response to damage caused by the flooding.
“The filing of this declaration will help provide state and local emergency management officials with the necessary tools to aid the impacted areas in safely recovering from this record-breaking rainfall that we received overnight,” Lamont said in a statement.
Multiple towns saw serious flooding overnight.
An on-duty state trooper got swept away in flood water in Woodbury overnight and was rushed to the hospital via LIFE STAR. He had called police to say his cruiser was taking on water. By the time crews arrived at the scene, they only found the cruiser. The trooper was later found and taken to the hospital.
In Cromwell, two sinkholes were reported in different parts of town.
At the TPC River Highlands, a sinkhole formed underneath railroad tracks near the 13th hole.
Also, just off exit 15 on Route 9 south, a sinkhole formed at the end of the off ramp.
(1) comment
How do you apply for funds? Our basement got 2 feet of water. Thanks
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.