HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hair salons and barbershops will no longer be reopening on May 20.
On Monday, the governor’s office announced that barbershops and hair salons will now open in early June. During a news conference Monday, Lamont clarified he's targeting June 1 for salons to reopen.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to make the decision to align in the reopening of salons and barbershops.
"In terms of May 20 and ready to go, we heard overwhelmingly from folks working in the salons that they want a little bit more time," Lamont said during his daily news briefing on Monday.
Initially, salons and barbershops were to be included in ‘Phase 1,’ which is happening on Wednesday, May 20.
Lamont said after having discussions with owners and employees of salons, "he feels that it is in everyone’s best interests to provide for some additional preparation time and also align the state with its regional partners.”
In a statement, Lamont said “We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from many owners and employees, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made.”
Gov. Raimondo said in a statement “I know how hard this crisis has been on close-contact businesses like hair salons and barbershops, and we’re working around the clock to get you back to work quickly and safely. We look forward to continuing to coordinate with our regional partners are we work toward reopening these businesses in early June.”
Before the announcement on Monday, a protest had been planned at the state capitol with hair stylists who were fighting to stop the opening.
"We certainly don't want to be on the position where we come in such close proximity with everyone. Our clients and then indirectly end up spreading this virus, we are not going to know what that will be like until we open up," said Odette DaSilva, who is a hair stylist.
"We helped organize this in a short amount of time. We have been working really hard. I personally am a high risk individual, I have been doing hair for 20 years and I have been advised not to go back for 'Phase 1'," said stylist Becky Echevarria.
Salon owners said they want to make sure they have enough PPE and sanitizing in place before opening.
(14) comments
Sure they are protesting to stay closed - they are collecting $600 a week to stay home. Let them protest, and who cares what RI wants? OR, and here's a higher level of thinking - which isn't rocket science for most of us, give Salons the option. Don't want to open? Don't! Want to open? Go ahead? Wait! That sounds too much like Freedom.......there will be none of that in CT
This is so ridiculous... what changed over the weekend that made this a public health hazard... and who is cutting his hair?
Why is anyone surprised by this?
Not surprised. Disgusted. Lamont is the weakest Gov we have ever had and that's saying something.
What salons were complaining? None that I know of. He looks like he had had a haircut and dye job. What salon has he been going to?
Did Lamont forget to check with Comrade Cuomo and is now back peddling? The worse leader ever in Connecticut and believe me we have had some doozies!
Maybe you should actually read the article first, lazy Yank.
"Before the announcement on Monday, a protest had been planned at the state capitol with hair stylists who were fighting to stop the opening."
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Better than two time felon John Rowland? I doubt it. Resume whining if you must.
Enough is enough. Want to follow another state Governor? How about Wisconsin? All the orders were overturned in court and the state is now completely open and doing just fine. Get ready to be the second state Governor.
I hope you're not a real teacher. Wisconsin has been "doing just fine" for a total of 4 days. Check back in a month.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
I agree with you, just a few people are complaining,who are they to Dec for everyone
Those salons that were proactive and have prepared to open should be allowed to do so! This date has been set for quite some time. To postpone two days before opening is wrong on soooo many levels!
Can't argue... the hair stylists that are enjoying getting paid more to do nothing are the ones that don't want to return.
CT influenced by RHODE ISLAND? What's next? The US should be influenced by Lichtenstein?
What the heck? Governor....:(
