HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Friday that he will be deploying an addition 200 National Guard members to Washington D.C. to assist with the inauguration.
On Wednesday, Lamont said he would deploy 100 National Guard members, which now bring the total to 300 members heading to Washington D.C.
The Guard members will aid and facilitate “the peaceful transition of presidential power,” Lamont said.
Connecticut is also contributing equipment and supplies to facilitate in the effort, including ambulances.
The CT National Guard members who will be heading to Washington D.C. include the Connecticut National Guard’s Military Police, as well as two patrol explosive-detection dog teams that are dual-trained for police patrol activities and explosive detection.
This comes at a time when CT is also ramping up its own security efforts after an FBI memo released this week warned of possible armed protests locally. The memo said armed protests could happen in all 50 states as early as this weekend.
Lamont said the deployment of these Guard members will not impact the state’s efforts to contain and combat COVID-19.
“At the request of the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, I am approving the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington, D.C., to aid in the effort to protect our democracy during the upcoming inauguration,” Governor Lamont said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a central tenet of American democracy, and Connecticut stands ready to aid in the protection of our country. May God bless all of our brave men and women in uniform for everything they do to uphold and defend our Constitution and keep our nation safe.”
