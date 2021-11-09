NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Efforts are underway to diversify Connecticut's teacher workforce.
Gov. Ned Lamont and state education officials highlighted those efforts during a news conference Tuesday morning at the Northend Elementary School in New Britain.
People of color now make up 10 percent of all teachers statewide, but Lamont wants that number to be higher. That number is actually up from 7 percent when Lamont took office.
The program is like an apprenticeship. Instead of requiring people to spend years in school to become a certified teacher, it puts them into classrooms.
People will complete an 18-month residency at a school like Northend Elementary School in New Britain, and then they can become certified to teach.
School districts spend just over $60,000 a year, per teacher, in the program, which covers training provided by the CTR program, full pay, and benefits for the resident teacher, and a stipend for a mentor in the school.
The budget this year includes money for alliance districts, a group of 33 of the lowest performing districts in the state.
There’s also grant funding for other school districts who want to participate.
The residency program is growing, from just 11 participants in 2020 to 45 this year, with 23 school districts participating this year.
It’s open to anyone who already has a bachelor’s degree, but this year 98 percent of those participants are people of color.
“The data says all children in this country, all children, whether they’re black, brown, yellow, green, poor, wealthy, all children learn better when they are taught by a diverse teaching population,” said State Senator Douglas McCrory, who co-chairs the state’s Education Committee.
“Our students need people of color in front of the classroom working with them,” said Thomas Danehy, executive director of Area Cooperative Education Services.
The state has also launched other efforts to boost diversity, including an apprenticeship program for seniors, and financial aid for graduates who work in high-need districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.