HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Due to a recent uptick in violence, Gov. Ned Lamont is directing state police to provide additional resources in the city of Hartford.
This comes at the request of Mayor Luke Bronin.
RELATED: Uptick in violence has city leaders looking for solutions
The resources Connecticut State Police will be able to provide include embedding State Police Major Crime Detectives into the Hartford Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force, which will help identify those responsible for the fatal and non-fatal shootings within the city.
“The state is here to provide support where we can, especially when it comes to public safety,” Governor Lamont said. “The Connecticut State Police will work collaboratively with the City of Hartford and its police department.”
“As we fight back against an unusually sharp spike in gun violence, we’re dedicating every resource we have in a focused, deliberate way, and I’m grateful to Governor Lamont, Commissioner Rovella, the Connecticut State Police and the Department of Correction for acting quickly to work in partnership with us,” Mayor Bronin said. “It’s important to be clear that this is not a broad deployment of State Police to patrol Hartford, but a carefully targeted assignment of investigative and other specialized resources as part of a state, local, and federal partnership to directly address the drivers of this spike in gun violence. We also believe that the increased parole supervision by DOC is an important part of the response, and appreciate DOC taking that action.”
This will allow the Statewide Narcotics Task Force to center its investigations in Hartford to focus on the most violent offenders involved in narcotics trade, and the seizure of illegal and stolen guns.
State police will also provide its auto theft task force to focus in and around Hartford based on the stolen vehicle activity in the area, which many times are linked to shootings and other illegal activity.
"Further, in an effort to increase patrol and enforcement without over-impacting or over-policing Hartford’s neighborhoods, the State Police will strategically deploy uniformed troopers assigned to the Traffic Services Unit to the state on-ramps, off-ramps, and highways in Hartford," a press release said.
Channel 3 will have more on this story on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
(1) comment
Defund Police. It's their fault, Police bad, people in the community good! No, wait. Just kidding. We need more Police, and Hartford Police can't handle it so we need the State Police. It’s important to be clear that this is not a broad deployment of State Police to patrol Hartford, but a carefully targeted assignment of investigative and other specialized resources as part of a state, local, and federal partnership to directly address the drivers of this spike in gun violence." Seriously Bronin and Lamont - whats the difference. Leadership is seriously lacking in CT yet again..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.