HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor discussed the state's updated COVID-19 guidance for schools.

The state Department of Public Health on Monday released changes to how it recommends school districts handle everything from quarantine to contact tracing.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a virtual news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lamont said that despite an ongoing battle against COVID, keeping students in school remained an absolute top priority.

Lamont was joined by education commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, public health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and administrative services Commissioner and chief operating officer Josh Geballe:

Four days into the new year, some students have yet to set foot in their classrooms.

Schools continue to post closures, delays and early dismissals due to staffing shortages A ripple effect from COVID-19 has led to a shortage of bus drivers and school staff across the state.

Lamont said the Connecticut's COVID positivity rate on Tuesday was around 24 percent, which contributed to school staffing shortages. Several schools closed or opened on delays this week. A bus driver shortage was another issue.

“The basic premise is that if you are a fully-vaxxed child, you continue to monitor with wearing a mask," Juthani said.

The updated guidance was based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations, which were updated at the end of last month.

The DPH said it left it up to each school district in terms of adjusting policies.

The guidance included even mildly symptomatic people isolating only until they're fever-free or experience significantly improved symptoms for 24 hours.

People who test positive for COVID should also isolate for five days, or longer if symptoms persist.

Finally, those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are considered a close contact to a positive case should quarantine for five days starting from their last contact with case.

Contact tracing practices were also recommended to shift to focus on cased with active symptoms.