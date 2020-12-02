HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor said he wants to consult with neighboring governors about a potential statewide shutdown as coronavirus cases surge.
The shutdown would potentially happen around the week of Christmas and the new year.
Rhode Island is on day two of its two-week shutdown.
During an interview with radio host and Channel 3 collegue Renee DiNino, who conveyed a listener question about whether or not the state might consider shutting down, Gov. Ned Lamont left open the possibility.
“Let’s see closer to Christmas what things look like,” Lamont said. “Let me talk to my fellow governors because it probably doesn’t work as well if just Connecticut did something like that. Look, that is a pretty slow time. Kids already are not in school [and] you’re probably not doing as much shopping and dining. So that is a possibility.”
A group of doctors asked Lamont to consider shutting down indoor dining and gyms for fear of hospitals reaching maximum capacity. He said he does plan to meet with those doctors to discuss that.
Tuesday night, Channel 3 spoke with Dr. Michael Urban with the University of New Haven about his thoughts on a possible shutdown and whether it would be help prevent Connecticut hospitals from maxing out.
Urban said it is a tough call because it might cause some relief for hospitals, but it would be hard on businesses. If it's done, it would need to be longer than a week.
“Overall, it may not do enough,” he said. “I would push more for a two-week period at least. A full 14 days if not even three weeks. But again I think at the time it would have value, but I don’t know that it would have strong enough value to where we are already."
Urban said picking the Christmas week for a pause might cause the virus to spread in some cases.
“What people do for the holidays is gather with their families,” Urban said. “And the way the virus is spreading is these small family gatherings. So, if anything I would fear that we would actually encourage people to gather even more.”
Some experts feel that if there is a pause, it might need to push past the new year holiday into January to allow time for adequate quarantining if people become infected over the holidays. In doing that, it might reduce the number of people who end up in the hospital and prevent facilities from being overloaded.
The CT Restaurant Association recently launched a #SaveCTRestaurants campaign. It said more than 600 restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic. The group wants indoor dining to continue and a new restaurant grant program.
(20) comments
Shut it down today to avoid all the panic buying in stores if people have a heads up. While we're at it, since Lamont has the European model that he now follows, make sure he gets the Covid passport implemented too. Everyone should be reading The Guardian UK edition to keep up with this Covid virus. If it's good enough for the UK (who beat us to the vaccine), then it's good enough for us Nutmeggers!
Doctors have been given way too much power for way too long.
It is time to realize that the AMA is just another self-servicing conglomerate
completely under the power of Big Pharma and their accountants.
You probably want to avoid doctors in the next month or two Baldwin, lest you get introduced to a new word: Triage.
It is very easy for everyone who has not lost one paycheck since this all began to keep calling for shut downs. Far too many people have lost everything or will lose everything very soon through no fault of their own. You want to shut down? Donate your pay to a family in need until the restrictions are lifted.
Lamont needs to heed the doctors and do the shutdown. Two weeks too early rather than two weeks too late. Eventually he will have no choice. Does Lamont really want to be Gov. DeSantis?
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
If you're too scared then you stay home! I have not and will not comply!
I don't believe you, egg.
You don't have the stones to resist Lamont. All talk, no substance.
You're not scared yet cower behind a screen name. Got it.
And btw on a per capita basis (cause FL obviously has a much greater population than ct) ct is way worse than FL and I'm sure Lamont wishes he could be Desantis!
So not sure what you are talking about but being a liberal that would obviously be nothing new for you.
Desantis is a fool with his nose up Trumps a$$. Try again egghead.
Florida has 1 million cases and a population of 21.5 million people. A 4.65% infection rate. Connecticut has 119,000 cases and a population of 3.56 million people. A 3.33% infection rate. So, you are, clearly, wrong, eggy. It is simple math.
"We just need two weeks to flatten the curve" Sound familiar?
Same old,same old....
CT and the sheep that live here are so pathetic
Your comment alludes to the fact that you live here. You are calling yourself a sheep.
Oh I live here, but I travel a lot without quarantining. If I don't follow the rules and the rest of the returds (a) in ct how can I be a sheep?? The few times I actually put on a muzzle when I really need something I walk around the store pulling my mask down and coughing just for fun. Doesn't seem to sheepish to me...😝😂😂🐑👌
Def not sheepish! Sheep are way smarter than you and rarely have tantrums in the comment section. You do you bro!
I follow in your path,but do not wish to experience the wrath
of Corrupticut.
You are a liar. You have never and will never do what you said you do. Just another keyboard warrior in your trumpbunker.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.