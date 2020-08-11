WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - Gov. Ned Lamont and the state Department of Education are encouraging districts to re-open schools full time.
On Tuesday, Lamont and other education leaders visited Pearson Middle School in Winsted, which is under Winchester Public Schools, a district that is planning on sending children back to the classroom full-time.
The Winchester superintendent of schools said 76 percent of parents plan on sending their student back to the classroom this fall.
They are planning for full in-person learning, and the superintendent says they are also allowing parents who feel uncomfortable to opt for distance learning.
Gov. Lamont and Dept. of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said safety and health are their highest priorities, but because of the state’s low positivity rate, they want students back in the classroom environment.
Lamont said they’re leaving the decision up to every district, but right now, they want kids to go back to school.
Lamont said $266 million in funding is available to school districts to help them with COVID-19 related safety costs.
The governor has continually pushed for in-person learning because of the state's low coronavirus positivity rate. It's been consistently around or below 1 percent. However, he has ultimately left the final decision in the hands of the state's superintendents.
Many districts decided to take a hybrid approach, consisting of in-person and distance learning elements.
Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, said Connecticut was in a good place and because of that, the state should try to reopen schools in the fall.
The news conference comes as a new report is released that says there has been a 90 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S. over the last four weeks.
The study was published by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
