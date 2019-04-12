TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- In a little more than 90 days as governor, Gov. Ned Lamont said he loves the job.
On Friday, he spoke at the Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce where business members have concerns about tolls, raising the minimum wage, and paid family leave.
"What I really wanted to accomplish with that budget was to get our fiscal house in order,” Lamont said on Friday.
Members of the Northwest Chamber have been paying close attention to the proposals at the state capitol.
Many of them are business owners and said they feel some of the proposals will hurt them.
Lamont said his budget isn't a pretty, but an honest one.
However, it's his plans for tolls and raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour that has businesses talking.
Michael Anthony runs staffing company, Jaci Carroll Staffing, which fills manufacturing jobs.
"These are unskilled workers making about $10 to $12 an hour and you are going to artificially raise it 50 percent over a four-year period. You're giving businesses four years to make an exit plan,” Anthony said.
Other concerns were raised about having municipalities fund teachers pensions and paid family leave. Many agree it’s a good policy, but small businesses may not be able to afford it.
Lynn Gelormino is the executive director of the Warner Theater, which relies on hundreds of volunteers.
If there are tolls, she said some may think it's not worth the trip.
"It’s true in any volunteerism with anybody who is going to travel. At what point does it become not reasonable to do it. CT is a small state and there are a lot of choices you have lots of entertainment choices,” Gelormino said.
While these proposals may not be very popular, Lamont says in the long run these are important for the state.
"It's a balance, I got everyone at the legislature who wants to spend money to fix our transportation system, but they just don't want to pay for it or they want to do what got us into this mess put it in the credit card for the state of Connecticut,” Lamont said.
"We are going to give the governor some time to see if he's willing to sit down at the table. He's a new governor, I think he's working hard and trying to do the right thing for the state,” said Litchfield First Selectman Leo Paul.
Lamont also spoke about recreational marijuana, saying we need to join our neighbors and other states and regulate it.
There are some other businesses who worry how and if they are going to do more drug testing.
